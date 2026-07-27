India’s education minister quits after student protests over exam leaks

Dharmendra Pradhan quit after weeks of student-led protests over exam leaks, as Modi’s government handed the education ministry to Pralhad Joshi.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as India’s education minister on July 25, after weeks of student-led protests over exam paper leaks and wider testing irregularities forced Narendra Modi’s government into a rare concession. The move gave young protesters a visible win, but it also left open the bigger question now hanging over the movement: whether Delhi will change the rules behind India’s testing system or simply replace one minister.

The protests were built around a deep crisis of confidence in university admissions and professional entrance exams. France 24 reported that a leaked medical entrance question paper forced more than two million candidates to re-sit the test, a scale that helped turn complaints about cheating into a broader anger over fairness and state accountability. Reuters said that on July 22, Pradhan was already under soaring pressure and had promised reforms as opposition lawmakers disrupted parliament to back the student demonstrators.

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By July 25, the pressure had become too large to contain. Reuters reported that Pradhan quit after weeks of protests and that youth protest leaders were set for more talks. Al Jazeera described the resignation as the first major concession from Modi’s government after nationwide demonstrations. The government then assigned Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to handle the Ministry of Education, a rapid handover that suggested an effort to stabilize the department before the fallout spread further.

Source: France 24

The protests were unusual not only for their scale but for the coalition behind them. NPR said many of the demonstrators identified as Gen Z and were demanding political reform, accountability and job-related change amid rising youth unemployment. Reuters described the demonstrations as one of the biggest displays of public dissent against Modi in recent years, while opposition lawmakers amplified that pressure by forcing the issue onto the floor of parliament.

Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas via Wikimedia Commons (GODL-India)

Reports said the campaign was led by a satirical movement calling itself the Cockroach Janta Party, or CJP, whose protesters celebrated the resignation in Delhi after calling off the demonstrations. The immediate mobilization was over, but the underlying demands were not. The resignation answered one grievance, yet the exam leaks, the job anxiety and the call for accountability that drove students into the streets remain the tests the Modi government has yet to pass.