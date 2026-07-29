India’s youth force education minister to resign after exam protests

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned after weeks of Cockroach protests over leaked exams. The youth movement spread across India and forced reforms.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25 after weeks of youth-led Cockroach protests over leaked national entrance exams and testing irregularities. The concession gave Narendra Modi's government its clearest sign yet that India’s students had turned anger over corruption into political leverage.

The demonstrations began with outrage over exam paper leaks, then widened under the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical youth platform that grew into a national movement. Protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and marched toward Parliament, demanding Pradhan’s resignation and accountability for the failures in the testing system.

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One Reuters account said more than two million students were told to retake national exams after a leak of the highly competitive test. The protests also tapped deeper frustration over unemployment and the lack of opportunity facing India’s young people, especially Gen Z students who say the education system leaves them poorly prepared for university or work.

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By July 22, the protests were already forcing political pressure, and the movement kept spreading to cities across India despite a crackdown. Clashes with police and beatings of protesters were reported, and several outlets described the campaign as the biggest youth challenge to Modi since he came to power in 2014.

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After talks with the government, protesters ended the agitation on July 25. Some reports said officials accepted all of the major demands, and later coverage said exam reforms followed, leaving Modi with a warning shot from a generation that had used satire, street mobilization and the exam scandal to win a minister’s resignation.