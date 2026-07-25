India’s youth protests test Modi over exam fraud scandal

Youth protest leaders met the government but kept marching after exam leaks hit more than 2 million students and forced Pradhan into crisis.

Youth protest leaders met government officials on July 24 and said they would keep protesting until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. The talks did not end the anger in the streets of New Delhi, where young demonstrators marched under the Cockroach Janta Party banner despite a police ban. What began as outrage over exam fraud has become a rare youth-led challenge to Narendra Modi’s government.

More than 10,000 protesters braved tear gas and baton charges in New Delhi on July 20, turning the city into the center of the confrontation. Clashes in Delhi injured 180 people the next day. Demonstrators gathered around Jantar Mantar and tried to march on Parliament, while supporters also took to the streets in Mumbai and Kolkata, keeping pressure on the government beyond the capital.

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The immediate trigger was a wave of question-paper leaks that affected more than 2 million students. The scandal forced the cancellation of India’s undergraduate medical exam for about 2.2 million candidates, turning a dispute over cheating into a wider crisis over fairness, access and trust in the education system. For many young protesters, the leaks underscored how corruption can decide futures before careers even begin.

Under growing pressure, Pradhan promised reforms on July 22. A day later, Modi promised punishment for those responsible for the exam fraud and said fast-track courts would handle the cases. The opposition moved quickly to seize on the unrest as a political opening, but the protests kept their own momentum, driven by frustration over accountability, corruption and job prospects in a country where young people face intense competition for opportunity.

Prime Minister's Office via Wikimedia Commons (GODL-India)

The movement also drew strength from its own identity. It grew out of a satirical online persona that became a protest brand, and its supporters now march openly as the Cockroach Janta Party. That mix of humor and anger has helped carry the protests from social media into public squares, where the central question is no longer only who leaked the exams, but whether a generation that has spent years waiting for opportunity is now ready to challenge Modi’s grip on politics itself.