Indonesia ends ferry fire rescue after five people die

A ferry fire off Madura island killed five people before rescuers evacuated 233 passengers and crew, ending a search on Indonesia's busy island routes.

Indonesia ended its rescue operation after the passenger ship Mutiara Sentosa 2 caught fire off Madura island, leaving five people dead and 233 passengers and crew evacuated. The ferry had 271 people aboard as it traveled from Surabaya in East Java to Makassar in South Sulawesi, a route that cuts across waters central to Indonesia’s island transport network.

The National Search and Rescue Agency said rescuers had accounted for 238 passengers and crew by Tuesday, with five confirmed dead. Initial reports on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 had put the number rescued at 225 and the missing at 41, before crews finished searching the vessel and its surrounding waters. Some passengers jumped into the sea to escape the blaze, adding to the chaos as smoke and fire spread through the ferry.

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The cause of the fire remained under investigation. In the coming inquiry, officials are likely to examine where the blaze started, how quickly crews responded, whether life-saving equipment was deployed effectively and whether the ship had been properly inspected before departure. In a country that depends on ferries to move millions of people between islands, those questions carry more weight than in a routine transport accident.

Indonesia’s maritime safety record has long been dogged by concerns about overcrowding, aging vessels and uneven enforcement across thousands of boats operating crowded routes. The latest disaster recalled a July 24, 2023 ferry sinking off Sulawesi island that killed at least 15 people, another reminder that lethal failures keep recurring across the archipelago. Each new tragedy intensifies pressure on the transport ministry and local authorities to show that inspections, crew training and emergency planning are more than promises made after the fact.

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When ferry disasters strike, the human toll extends beyond the confirmed dead. Families wait to learn whether everyone aboard has been identified, and passengers on other inter-island routes are left wondering whether the next vessel they board has been checked closely enough to prevent a fire from becoming another mass-casualty emergency.