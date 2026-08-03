Indonesia ferry fire kills five, 41 missing off Madura island

Five people died and 41 were missing after a ferry caught fire off Madura island, as 225 of 271 aboard were rescued from the Mutiara Sentosa 2.

At least five people died and 41 were missing after a ferry caught fire off Madura island, with 225 of the 271 people aboard rescued by Sunday afternoon. The vessel, identified as the Mutiara Sentosa 2, was traveling from Surabaya to Makassar when the blaze broke out in East Java waters.

Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency, Basarnas, said the ferry carried 271 passengers and crew members. The scale of the response underscored how quickly a routine crossing can turn into a mass-casualty emergency in a country where thousands of islands depend on ferries for passengers, cargo and daily economic life.

The captain reported the fire, and the ship was steered toward shore before grounding about 200 to 300 meters from land. Footage and photos from the scene showed thick smoke and people jumping into the sea, a sign of how fast panic can spread once fire reaches a crowded passenger vessel and how little time crews have to organize an evacuation.

The immediate questions now center on maritime safety standards, emergency training and enforcement. Each major ferry disaster in Indonesia brings scrutiny of vessel maintenance, overcrowding and the equipment available when a fire breaks out. In an archipelago built on sea transport, weak oversight can turn a single mechanical or electrical failure into a large-scale rescue operation with a high death toll.

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The route itself highlights the stakes. Surabaya is Indonesia’s second-largest city, while Makassar is a major hub in eastern Indonesia, linking important population centers and trade flows. A fire on that corridor does not just strand passengers, it disrupts a transport system that many communities rely on as their main connection to markets, work and family.

The losses also place pressure on authorities to explain how the blaze began and why five people died despite a large rescue effort. With the ship carrying families, workers and traders, the tragedy has already become another test of whether Indonesia can strengthen safety oversight on the sea routes that carry so much of the country’s daily life.