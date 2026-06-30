Indonesia scales back military training after five deaths

Indonesia cut military drills from a village cooperative program after five trainees died, putting Prabowo’s civilian policy under sharper scrutiny.

Indonesia’s defense ministry scaled back basic military training for prospective managers in President Prabowo Subianto’s village cooperative program after five participants died in the first two weeks of the 45-day course. The ministry removed military tactics and shooting activities after an internal review, and said the revised program would focus on character, discipline, leadership and partnerships.

The Red and White Cooperatives program was designed to help create about 80,000 village cooperatives across Indonesia, sell basic goods, subsidized cooking gas and fertilizer, and support the government’s goal of 8% economic growth by 2029. Nearly 35,000 future cooperative managers were being trained in several regional military training units from June 14 to July 31.

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The dead were identified as Anisa Muyassaroh, Yonanda Muhammad Taufiq, Novia Rahmadhani Sihotang, Muhammad Rifki Renaldi Gunawan and Nola Dya Sari. The defense ministry said the causes included cardiac arrest, heat stroke, tuberculosis and pneumonia. The defense ministry said all participants had passed pre-training medical checks and had received treatment under standard procedures.

Indonesia’s human rights commission called on the government on June 28 to end the training, arguing that cooperative managers should be taught managerial competence, leadership and financial literacy instead of military drills. The commission also urged police to seek forensic autopsies as part of any criminal investigation.

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The defense ministry said it would conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the program and involve the health ministry. Families of the deceased were to receive 50 million rupiah each in compensation. The defense ministry said the training was not meant to develop combat skills and did not involve strenuous physical activity.