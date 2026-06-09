Indonesia shocks markets with surprise rate hike to defend rupiah

Bank Indonesia raised rates off-cycle to 5.50% after the rupiah hit 18,190 per dollar, a rare move to restore confidence and curb imported inflation.

Bank Indonesia jolted markets with an unscheduled 25-basis-point rate hike to 5.50%, a rare off-cycle move meant to stop the rupiah from sliding further. The June 9 decision, taken more than a week before the next scheduled policy meeting on June 17-18, was the first such off-cycle increase in eight years and lifted the overnight deposit facility to 4.50% and the lending facility to 6.25%.

The currency had been under intense pressure for weeks. Before the announcement, the rupiah weakened to a record 18,190 per U.S. dollar, then briefly firmed to about 18,085 as traders absorbed the surprise move. Even after that bounce, the scale of the selloff was clear: the rupiah was down about 8% this year and roughly 7% since the Iran war erupted, a sign that Middle East conflict has fed directly into emerging-market stress through higher oil prices, weaker risk appetite and capital outflows.

Bank Indonesia said the hike was a pre-emptive step to keep inflation inside the government’s 2026 target range of 1.5% to 3.5% and to help sustain that band into 2027. The central bank had already tightened sharply in May, when it raised the BI-Rate by 50 basis points to 5.25% at its May 19-20 meeting and increased its deposit and lending facilities to 4.25% and 6.00%, respectively. That earlier move was framed as part of a broader effort to stabilize the rupiah amid heightened global turmoil.

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The latest action also showed how much pressure policymakers are under to defend the currency with limited room for error. Foreign-exchange reserves were reported at about US$144.9 billion in May, the lowest since June 2024, after the central bank drew them down to support the rupiah. Investors have also been wary of policy uncertainty under President Prabowo Subianto, even after Indonesia’s parliament passed legislation on June 4 expanding Bank Indonesia’s role in supporting growth.

Governor Perry Warjiyo has said Bank Indonesia’s 2026 policy mix must balance growth with stability, but the message from Jakarta was unmistakable: officials are prepared to act before the regular meeting cycle if the rupiah weakens again. For importers, that means more pressure on costs for fuel, food and other dollar-priced goods. For investors, it is a warning that currency defense now sits near the top of the central bank’s priorities.