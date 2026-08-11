Indonesia wildfire spreads in Bromo park, forcing Mount Bromo closure

Indonesia shut Mount Bromo after a park fire raced through nearly 900 hectares in nine days. Dozens of schools also closed as haze spread across East Java.

Flames in Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park burned nearly 900 hectares in nine days and forced Indonesia to close all access to Mount Bromo as the fire spread across East Java. The wildfire broke out in the park on Aug. 3 and expanded from at least 60 hectares destroyed by Aug. 6 to about 550 hectares by Aug. 10.

Crews pushed into steep terrain and thick forest with more than 120 personnel, three water-bombing helicopters, drones and fire trucks. The park’s rugged landscape made suppression harder and raised the risk that embers could jump into surrounding brush, grassland and other sensitive areas.

AI-generated illustration

The smoke reached beyond the burn zone. Dozens of Indonesian schools were shuttered for a second day on Aug. 11 to protect students from spreading haze, while authorities stepped up efforts to contain forest and land fires across six priority provinces. A long, intense dry season, worsened by El Nino, has left parts of Java primed for fast-moving blazes that can disrupt daily life well beyond the park boundary.

Source: Aknafi via Pixabay

The Bromo fire fits a recurring national pattern that has turned seasonal burning into a public-health and land-management crisis. Repeated fires in Indonesia can damage tourism, choke air quality and expose weaknesses in warning systems and local enforcement when dry weather, human activity and land-use pressure collide.

Thomas Hirsch (= user Ravn) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The stakes are clear in the country’s recent history. In 2015, forest and peat fires scorched 2.6 million hectares, blanketed Singapore and Malaysia in toxic haze and caused an estimated $16 billion in economic losses to Indonesia. Indonesian government records listed 24 deaths linked to those fires, but the health burden reached far beyond the official toll.

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Environmental scientists continue to watch each new fire season closely because repeated burning releases large amounts of carbon and can send smoke across borders. In East Java, the latest blaze added another reminder that once flames gain a foothold in remote parkland, stopping them before they spread becomes a race against weather, terrain and time.