Indonesia's top prosecutor resigns after corruption raids, cash seizure

Indonesia’s top special-crimes prosecutor quit after raids on 12 locations yielded over $20 million and 74 kilograms of gold. The case now tests anti-graft credibility.

Indonesia’s top special-crimes prosecutor, Febrie Adriansyah, resigned after police raided 12 locations this week, including his residence, and seized more than $20 million in cash and 74 kilograms of gold bars. The abrupt exit from one of the country’s most sensitive law-enforcement posts has turned the probe into a test of whether Indonesia can police its own senior anti-corruption officials.

The Attorney General’s Office said Adriansyah stepped down as deputy attorney general for special crimes to maintain neutrality while the investigation continues. Police said investigators interviewed 15 witnesses during the weeklong operation and took cash in Indonesian rupiah, U.S. dollars, Singapore dollars and Saudi riyals, a haul that pushed the case beyond a routine internal review and into a public examination of state power.

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Adriansyah had held the special-crimes post since January 10, 2022, and became one of the most visible figures in Indonesia’s anti-corruption and complex-crimes work. That profile makes the case especially sensitive inside the Attorney General’s Office, where any suspicion around his office carries consequences for the credibility of prosecutors handling graft, money flows and politically exposed investigations.

Local reporting has linked the police-led probe to suspected corruption in coal-supply procurement for state utility PLN, a sector that sits close to power supply, state contracting and public money. TNI soldiers were seen guarding Adriansyah’s home in South Jakarta on July 8, underscoring how tense the standoff had become around a prosecutor whose office has handled some of the country’s most closely watched cases.

Jaksa Agung Republik Indonesia via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Police have not publicly detailed the allegations against Adriansyah, leaving open whether the investigation centers on his conduct, people around him or a wider corruption network tied to matters under his office’s reach. For now, the resignation removes a senior anti-graft official from the field while investigators sort through a seizure of unusual scale, and the next steps will show whether the case reaches into entrenched corruption or stalls as another clash among Indonesia’s law-enforcement power centers.