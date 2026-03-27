Infiniti Bets on 2027 QX65 to Revitalize U.S. Sales

Infiniti introduces the 2027 QX65 SUV, aiming to boost its presence in the U.S. market after years of lagging sales.

Infiniti is pinning its hopes on the all-new 2027 QX65 SUV to reinvigorate its presence in the highly competitive U.S. luxury market, following several years of declining sales and brand challenges. The new model was unveiled amidst optimism at the company’s recent showcase, as the automaker seeks to reverse its fortunes with a refreshed product lineup and renewed strategic focus.

Infiniti Faces Challenges in the U.S. Market

The luxury arm of Nissan has faced an uphill battle in the United States over the past decade. According to U.S. sales data compiled by Statista, Infiniti’s annual deliveries have fallen significantly from their peak in the mid-2000s. The brand has struggled to keep up with German and other Japanese rivals, as consumer preferences shifted toward SUVs and crossovers—segments where Infiniti’s offerings have lagged behind in both innovation and market share.

Infiniti’s U.S. sales fell from over 138,000 units in 2005 to under 60,000 units in recent years, reflecting a notable downward trend.

Luxury SUV competition has intensified, with competitors like Lexus, Acura, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz commanding greater loyalty and sales volume.

The 2027 QX65: Infiniti’s New Hope

The 2027 Infiniti QX65 is the brand’s latest attempt to capture the attention of U.S. buyers. While early coverage from outlets such as Car and Driver notes that the QX65 is not a direct resurrection of the previous FX45, its design and market positioning signal a clear effort to recapture the sporty crossover appeal that once defined Infiniti’s lineup. The QX65 features a sleek exterior, advanced safety technology, and a focus on driver engagement, aiming to set itself apart in the crowded midsize SUV segment.

The SUV is built on a modern platform, with a focus on both performance and luxury amenities.

It includes a suite of advanced driver assistance features, as detailed in the official NHTSA vehicle information.

Infiniti aims to attract younger, style-conscious buyers who may have overlooked the brand in recent years.

Market Outlook and Competitive Landscape

Industry analysts, including those at Cox Automotive, have projected that U.S. auto sales in 2024 and beyond will remain robust, with SUVs and crossovers continuing to dominate. For Infiniti, the QX65 must not only appeal to traditional luxury buyers but also convert customers from other brands. The SUV’s launch comes at a time when electrification, technology integration, and brand cachet are key differentiators in the market.

The midsize luxury SUV segment is one of the fastest-growing in the U.S. auto industry.

Infiniti’s brand satisfaction and reliability scores, as tracked by J.D. Power, show room for improvement compared to rivals.

Nissan’s financial reports indicate renewed strategic investment in Infiniti’s U.S. operations, with a focus on product renewal and dealer support.

Analysis: Potential for a Turnaround?

While the QX65’s arrival is a positive sign for Infiniti’s commitment to the U.S. market, the company faces a difficult road ahead. Success will depend on effective marketing, competitive pricing, and a compelling ownership experience. If the QX65 can deliver on its promises and win over consumers, it could mark the beginning of a turnaround for the brand in the United States. For now, all eyes are on its reception as dealers prepare for its arrival in showrooms.