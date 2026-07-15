Inflation erases wage gains as Americans’ real pay barely rises

Inflation left real hourly pay up just 0.1% year over year, even as nominal wages rose 0.3% in June and the White House had predicted a 4% gain.

Americans’ pay is barely keeping pace with prices: real average hourly earnings for all employees rose just 0.1% from June 2025 to June 2026, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on July 14, 2026. Real average weekly earnings climbed 0.3% over the same span, while production and nonsupervisory workers saw real hourly earnings fall 0.1%, even though their weekly pay still edged up 0.3% because the average workweek grew slightly.

The inflation backdrop explains why the gains feel so thin. The BLS said the Consumer Price Index fell 0.4% in June, the largest monthly decline since April 2020, but prices were still 3.5% higher than a year earlier. Energy prices fell 5.7% in June and helped pull down the monthly index, yet nominal average hourly earnings rose only 0.3% that month, not enough to restore much purchasing power after more than a year of steady price increases.

That gap has become a political and economic fault line in Washington. On January 13, 2026, the White House said real private-sector weekly earnings were on track to rise 4% in President Donald Trump’s first full year in office, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt presenting wages as evidence that inflation had eased. The latest BLS figures show a far smaller increase, and for rank-and-file workers the picture is weaker still.

AI-generated illustration

Axios captured that erosion on June 11, 2026, when Courtenay Brown and Neil Irwin reported that real pay for rank-and-file workers was up just 0.1% since Trump took office in January 2025. The Center for American Progress went further in May 2026, saying elevated inflation had effectively erased recent wage growth and left workers with inflation-adjusted earnings comparable to those of January 2025.

The numbers help explain why many households say a pay raise does not feel like a gain. Wages have risen, but only narrowly, while food, housing, insurance and borrowing costs have continued to absorb much of the increase. For workers at the lower end of the pay scale, the BLS data show that even a modest increase in hours can matter more than the wage rate itself, a sign that the labor market is still delivering uneven relief.