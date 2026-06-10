Inflation jumps to 4.2% as Iran war drives energy costs higher

Gasoline surged 40.5% from a year earlier, pushing inflation to 4.2% even as Trump said, "I love the inflation" and blamed the Iran war.

Gasoline’s 40.5% annual surge pushed U.S. inflation to its fastest pace since April 2023, even as President Donald Trump declared, “I love the inflation.” The Bureau of Labor Statistics said consumer prices rose 0.5% in May and 4.2% over the past 12 months, a jump that is already feeding through to household budgets in fuel, shipping and other energy-linked costs.

Trump brushed off the latest numbers at the White House and argued that prices would fall “like a rock” once the war with Iran ends. He said the United States was “taking out” millions of barrels of Iranian oil, casting the inflation spike as temporary even as the monthly data showed a broader squeeze. Energy prices rose 3.9% in May and were up 23.5% from a year earlier, accounting for more than 60% of the month’s overall increase.

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That leaves the political message from Washington at odds with what consumers are paying at the pump and in the store. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, rose 2.9% in May, but the headline reading was the bigger story for households because the fastest increases were concentrated in the categories most visible in daily life. For workers who commute, rent trucks, or buy imported goods that move through higher transport costs, the latest report means the war-driven energy shock is not staying confined to financial markets.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The wage side of the ledger is not keeping up. The Economic Policy Institute said the inflation surge has wiped out about 1.5 years of real wage growth, leaving the average real hourly wage for private-sector workers no higher in May 2026 than it was in January 2025. That is the kind of gap that turns a still-growing labor market into a thinner paycheck in real terms, especially when gasoline and electricity costs climb at the same time.

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Federal Reserve officials are watching for that spillover. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said a plausible scenario for the Iran war would add 0.6 percentage points to fourth-quarter headline PCE inflation, while the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book recently described prices rising at a “moderate to strong pace” because of surging energy costs tied to the conflict. The politics are just as stark: POLITICO reported that fewer than a quarter of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of cost-of-living issues, a warning sign as the administration tries to sell a temporary shock to voters who are still paying it in real time.