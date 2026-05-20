Influencer, Lawyer, Coach Charged in L.A. Murder Plot

Authorities have charged three individuals—including an influencer, a lawyer, and a surf coach—in an alleged conspiracy to kill Why Don’t We’s Jack Avery, drawing widespread attention in Los Angeles.

Three Los Angeles residents—a social media influencer, a prominent attorney, and a local surf coach—have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in a plot allegedly targeting Jack Avery, a member of the popular L.A.-based boy band Why Don’t We, according to the Los Angeles Times.

High-Profile Arrests Shock Los Angeles

Authorities announced on Monday that Gabbie Gonzalez, known for her large social media following, was arrested alongside her father, a local lawyer, and a well-known surf coach. The Los Angeles Times reported that the trio faces serious allegations after law enforcement uncovered what they described as a coordinated effort to kill Avery.

Official court records from Los Angeles Superior Court confirm that all three were booked on charges of criminal conspiracy and attempted murder. Sources familiar with the investigation indicated that the arrests followed several weeks of surveillance and evidence-gathering by the Los Angeles Police Department, who have not yet disclosed a possible motive.

Details of the Alleged Conspiracy

While the case remains under active investigation, the Los Angeles Times cited law enforcement sources who allege that Gonzalez and her co-defendants coordinated communications and actions with the intent to harm Avery. The specifics of their alleged plan have not been publicly released, pending further legal proceedings.

According to FBI crime statistics, criminal conspiracy cases involving public figures remain rare but tend to attract significant media scrutiny—especially when the accused include individuals with high public profiles.

Understanding Conspiracy Charges

Under California law, criminal conspiracy involves an agreement between two or more people to commit a crime, coupled with an overt act taken toward carrying out that crime. Legal experts note that such charges can carry substantial prison sentences, particularly if the alleged target is a public figure or if the conspiracy involved multiple participants.

Data from the U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Division indicates that conviction rates for conspiracy-related offenses are high, reflecting the seriousness with which prosecutors treat these cases.

Public and Industry Reaction

The case has generated widespread attention in the Los Angeles entertainment and influencer communities. Why Don’t We, the pop group that includes Jack Avery, has not yet issued a public statement. Fans and industry observers have expressed shock at the involvement of high-profile figures in such a case, underscoring ongoing concerns about safety and privacy for public personalities.

As more details emerge, the accused are expected to appear in court for preliminary hearings in the coming weeks. The outcomes of these proceedings will likely be closely watched not only for their legal implications but also for their impact on the broader conversation about crime and celebrity in Los Angeles.

Looking Ahead

This case highlights the intersection of social media, celebrity, and criminal law in modern Los Angeles. As the investigation unfolds, it will serve as a test of how the justice system responds to alleged crimes involving high-profile individuals from diverse fields, including digital media, legal practice, and sports coaching. Readers can follow case developments and access official documents at the Los Angeles Superior Court case search portal.