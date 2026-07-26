Influencer Sara Gilson killed by estranged husband after TikTok accusation

A child called 911 from Sara Gilson’s home as a dispatcher heard her screaming and crying, then police said her estranged husband shot her and killed himself.

Owasso police said Sara Gilson and her estranged husband, Jeremiah “Shawn” Duffey, were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in Gilson’s home on July 23, after a child in the house called 911. Investigators said Duffey shot Gilson and then died by suicide. Gilson was 43 and Duffey was 48.

The killing came after Gilson used TikTok to accuse Duffey of pedophilia, putting a volatile domestic dispute into public view before the fatal encounter. One of her final posts showed her sitting nervously in front of a blank wall, with the text “Pre...” attached to a trend post about her husband. NBC News reported that Duffey had been accused of molesting a girl, deepening the scrutiny around the allegations Gilson raised online.

Court and police records show that Gilson had already turned to the legal system before she died. The Oklahoman reported that she filed for an emergency protective order on June 10, 2026, alleging that Duffey had a gun, threatened suicide, and fled. Those are the kinds of warning signs domestic-violence advocates often point to as evidence that a situation has become unstable and dangerous.

Source: s-nbcnews.com

The paper trail stretches back further. Tulsa County court records show a case titled Sara Jane Landers v. Jeremiah Shawn Duffey was filed on Aug. 20, 2021 and later marked disposed. Together, the court filing, the emergency order request and the 911 call map a sequence of escalating risk that ended inside Gilson’s home in Owasso.

The response in the hours after the shooting reflected the shock of the violence and the people around Gilson left to absorb it. Local reporting remembered her as a devoted mother and a great friend, and some reports said a GoFundMe was launched for her children. For Gilson’s family, the public accusations, the court filings and the emergency call now form the last record of a danger that ended in death before any system could stop it.