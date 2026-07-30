Inforcer raises $50 million to scale Microsoft management for MSPs

Inforcer closed a $50 million Series C as investors kept pouring into AI-era security tools for MSPs. The pitch: help smaller businesses use Microsoft 365 without enterprise IT teams.

Inforcer has closed a $50 million Series C led by Insight Partners, giving the London-based Microsoft 365 management platform fresh capital to expand the tools MSPs use to standardize security and compliance across multiple tenants. The raise lands as smaller businesses are being pushed to adopt more AI and cloud software at the same time that the security and compliance burden around those systems keeps rising.

Inforcer builds software for managed service providers, the outside IT firms that smaller companies depend on when they do not have large internal security teams. The company says its platform helps MSPs standardize Microsoft 365 policies, security and compliance across multiple tenants, a model designed to make Microsoft’s tools easier to deploy at scale for SMBs.

The new funding extends a rapid run for the startup. On July 22, 2025, Inforcer raised a $35 million Series B led by Dawn Capital, with participation from Meritech Capital. At the time, the company said that money would go into product development, AI innovation and global expansion for MSPs. It also framed its software as the bridge between MSPs and Microsoft, calling “the tenant the new server.”

AI-generated illustration

That positioning reflects a larger shift in the market. As Microsoft pushes deeper into AI-enabled products, smaller businesses often get the productivity upside without the in-house security staff that enterprise customers use to manage policy drift, tenant sprawl and compliance work. MSPs are left to fill that gap, but they are now being asked to handle more complex environments with the same lean teams.

Investors have been backing that layer of the market. In July 2024, Dazz raised $50 million for AI-powered cloud security remediation. In April 2025, Cynomi raised $37 million for its agentic AI cybersecurity platform for MSPs and MSSPs. In February 2026, GitGuardian announced a $50 million Series C to expand secrets and AI agent security. The pattern shows up across different parts of cybersecurity: tools that automate defense, remediation and governance are drawing capital as AI adds speed and complexity at the same time.

Photo by Edmond Dantès

Insight Partners has also made the investment case explicit, saying it has invested more than $4 billion in artificial intelligence and data scaleups. Inforcer now sits inside that bet, one aimed not just at bigger enterprise buyers but at the MSPs carrying Microsoft’s security load for smaller firms that need the technology to work without a full internal IT department.