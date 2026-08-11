Ingebrigtsen wins European 5,000 meters title in comeback race

Jakob Ingebrigtsen returned from Achilles surgery to win Europe’s 5,000-meter title in 13:15.29, closing hard with a 54.94 final lap.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the men’s 5,000 meters at the European Championships in Birmingham, England, on Aug. 10, taking his first race victory in nearly a year. The Norwegian star finished in 13:15.29 and surged past Germany’s Florian Bremm on the home straight with a 54.94 last 400 meters.

The win capped a long recovery from Achilles surgery in January. Ingebrigtsen returned to training only six weeks before the championships and had been out of competition for 324 days, a stretch that had raised questions about whether he could return to elite form quickly enough for a major final.

Instead, he handled the race like a champion who had lost none of his tactical sense. The 5,000 meters demands patience as much as speed, and Ingebrigtsen waited for the decisive moment before unleashing the late kick that separated him from Bremm. That kind of finish mattered because championship races at this distance are often decided less by raw pace than by positioning, restraint and the ability to accelerate after a slow build.

The result also reinforced Ingebrigtsen’s place at the top of European distance running. European Athletics described the victory as his fourth straight European 5,000-meter title, and it came on the opening night of the 2026 European Athletics Championships. He had already secured his 11th senior European track gold at Rome 2024, underlining how dominant he has been on the continent when healthy.

The comeback carried extra weight because it followed a long stretch away from racing after surgery to clean up scar tissue around the protective sheath on his Achilles. For an athlete whose success depends on rhythm, repeatable speed and confidence through the last lap, a return like this suggested more than a one-off medal chase. It showed that Ingebrigtsen could still control a championship race under pressure, even after nearly a year without a win.

For Norway, the title delivered a marquee result on one of the biggest stages in European track and field. For Ingebrigtsen, it offered a clear answer to the doubts that had built during his layoff: the finishing speed was still there, and so was the race craft that has made him one of the sport’s most reliable closers.