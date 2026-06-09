Ingredion agrees £2.7 billion takeover of Tate & Lyle

Ingredion's £2.7 billion cash bid will end Tate & Lyle's near-century on the London market, capping its shift from East End sugar to specialty ingredients.

Ingredion has agreed to buy Tate & Lyle for £2.7 billion in cash, a deal that will pull one of Britain’s best-known food names off the London market and hand the East End sugar heirloom to a U.S. buyer. Investors will receive 595 pence a share in cash, with the package rising to as much as 615 pence including permitted dividends, a premium that underlines how aggressively Ingredion moved to secure the group.

The deal is the latest step in Tate & Lyle’s long retreat from its commodity past. Henry Tate entered the sugar business in 1859, opened the Thames Refinery in East London in 1878, and Abram Lyle’s London refinery began producing sugar and Golden Syrup in 1882. Their businesses merged in 1921, and the company later became famous for cube sugar and Lyle’s Golden Syrup. It sold its sugar division to a U.S. buyer in 2010, leaving a business that had spent years rebuilding itself around specialty ingredients, sweeteners, texture systems and fortification.

Tate & Lyle has been on the London Stock Exchange since 1937, so the acquisition would end almost 90 years as a listed company in the City. The transaction is structured as a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006, and Ingredion must decide by 5:00 pm London time on June 11, 2026 whether to make a firm offer or walk away unless the deadline is extended. Tate & Lyle said its board believed the cash offer was attractive for shareholders and that Ingredion would be an excellent steward of the business.

The numbers also show why the timing mattered. Tate & Lyle reported £2.0 billion of revenue from continuing operations for the year ended March 31, 2026, but it had already warned on full-year profits last October and posted a 10% drop in first-half profits in November. Its shares surged when Ingredion’s earlier approach emerged in mid-May, and they rose again on the agreed bid.

Ingredion said the combination would create a scaled global provider of specialty ingredient solutions for a healthier, tastier and more sustainable food system. It expects about $130 million in annual net cost synergies and says the deal will broaden its reach across texturants, sugar reduction and fortification, while combining supply networks across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

More broadly, the takeover fits a pattern that has become hard to miss: weak London valuations keep drawing foreign buyers toward iconic UK-listed companies. For Tate & Lyle, the logic is industrial, financial and symbolic at once, but the result is unmistakable, a British corporate era closing in plain sight.