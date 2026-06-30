Inquest hears Paul Flack died from cardiac arrest due to hanging

An inquest opened after Paul Flack was found unresponsive in Norwich and later died at hospital. A provisional post-mortem gave his cause as cardiac arrest due to hanging.

Norfolk Coroner’s Court opened an inquest into the death of Paul Flack, 55, on Monday 29 June after he was found unresponsive at his home on Sandringham Road in Norwich on 21 June. A provisional post-mortem gave the cause of death as cardiac arrest due to hanging, and the hearing was adjourned until 23 October while further enquiries continue.

Flack was declared dead later that day at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. He died three days after his 55th birthday. He was described as an artist and graphic designer, and he is survived by his partner and two children.

The coroner’s court will now continue to examine the circumstances of his death in public, with the next hearing set for 23 October. That formal process places the case on the public record and will test the medical findings alongside any further information gathered before the inquest resumes.

Paul Flack was Caroline Flack’s older brother and was eight years her senior. Caroline Flack died on 15 February 2020, and her inquest in August 2020 recorded a suicide verdict. His death adds another layer to a family story that has already been marked by a highly public loss, this time returning to the legal scrutiny of an open inquest in Norfolk.