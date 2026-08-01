Inside the Brady Bunch house, fans tour a TV landmark

Fans are paying about $290 to walk through the Studio City house that stood in for the Brady family home, and the proceeds aid a dog rescue nonprofit.

Limited self-guided and guided tours turned the Studio City split-level at 11222 Dilling Street into The Brady Experience, giving fans a chance to step through recreated scenes from The Brady Bunch for about $290 a ticket. The proceeds go to Wags and Walks Dog Rescue Foundation, folding a television landmark into a charity fundraiser.

The appeal rests on a carefully maintained illusion. The house itself is the exterior of the Brady family home, but the sitcom’s interiors were filmed on a Paramount soundstage, which left the 1959 home to carry the burden of memory on its own. That mismatch between what viewers saw and what actually existed made the property a perfect vehicle for the nostalgia economy: one recognizable facade, repeated and re-sold for decades.

HGTV pushed that dynamic even further after buying the property in 2018 in a bidding war that included NSYNC’s Lance Bass. The network renovated the house for the 2019 special A Very Brady Renovation, turning the real-life address into both a production set and a marketing event. When the home sold in September 2023 for $3.2 million after months on the market, it underscored how a piece of TV history can function like premium real estate and branded content at the same time.

The house’s later designation by the Los Angeles City Council as a Historic-Cultural Monument on March 4, 2026, added another layer of protection to a property already treated as a cultural artifact. The Los Angeles Conservancy describes it as a significant cultural landmark, and local sources have long ranked it among the most photographed homes in Los Angeles. For fans, the attraction is not only seeing the familiar exterior in person, but entering a space that has been repeatedly staged, renovated and monetized to keep a shared pop-culture memory alive long after the sitcom ended.