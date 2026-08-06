Insurgent left gains ground as DSA builds governing power in Michigan

Sanders called Abdul El-Sayed’s Michigan Senate primary win "literally unprecedented," as DSA’s primary gains forced Democrats to confront a surging left.

Bernie Sanders called Abdul El-Sayed’s Michigan Senate primary victory "literally unprecedented in modern American history" after the progressive former public health official defeated Rep. Haley Stevens despite a steep advertising disadvantage.

The Michigan result gave Sanders-aligned politics a fresh showcase in a race that Democrats themselves saw as consequential for control of the U.S. Senate. The New York Times said the contest divided Democrats, while NBC News described El-Sayed’s win as a Midwest breakthrough for the left. El-Sayed had already been tied to Sanders’ orbit for years: Sanders endorsed his 2018 Michigan gubernatorial campaign, and El-Sayed backed Sanders for president on Nov. 21, 2019.

The broader movement around that victory has been trying to turn protest energy into durable power. On July 15, the Democratic Socialists of America launched its Workers Deserve More program, saying it aimed to advance "a free, equal, and democratic society that prioritizes human flourishing and peace instead of profit, exploitation, and war." A July 22 Niskanen Center essay said candidates affiliated with or sympathetic to the DSA had recently won several Democratic primaries, and The Washington Post on Aug. 3 described the moment as a "democratic socialist surge" while asking what the organization does next.

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That question matters because the left’s strongest pitch has often been to younger and more activist Democrats who want a sharper economic message on health care, labor and political power. El-Sayed’s background as a public health official and the DSA’s explicit class-based language fit that lane. But the same politics can look riskier in swing districts and to moderates who see primary victories as evidence of energy inside the party, not necessarily proof of broader electoral appeal.

The pushback was visible even as the left celebrated. Matthew Yglesias argued in a New York Times opinion essay on Aug. 6 that Sanders was "not doing the Democrats any favors," reflecting anxiety that high-profile endorsements and ideological fights could worsen internal conflict when Democrats need discipline. The Hill reported on July 24 that Democrats were pushing back against fears of a democratic socialist takeover, and The New Yorker said left-wing Democrats were locked in heated primaries with centrist, party-backed opponents ahead of the midterms.

Source: Kenneth C. Zirkel via Openverse (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Michigan offered a clean test of the current balance: a left candidate with national progressive backing won the nomination, but the general-election case still has to be made in a state where every Democratic vote counts toward the Senate majority.