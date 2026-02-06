Search Intensifies for Lil Jon's Son DJ Young Slade in Milton

A major search effort is underway in Milton after DJ Young Slade, son of rapper Lil Jon, went missing near a local pond. Authorities are focusing on a 5-acre park and retention pond.

Milton, GA — A significant police operation is unfolding in Milton, Georgia, as authorities search for DJ Young Slade, the son of renowned rapper Lil Jon, who disappeared near a local pond. The situation has drawn intense attention from the community and fans nationwide as law enforcement agencies focus their efforts on a nearby 5-acre park and retention pond.

Heavy Police Presence and Active Search

According to local reports, officers are converging on the area surrounding the pond in Milton, intensifying the search for DJ Young Slade. The heavy police presence underscores the seriousness of the situation and the urgency with which authorities are treating the disappearance.

The search is centered on a 5-acre park and retention pond where the young man was last seen.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are reportedly involved, with resources dedicated to both land and water searches.

Background: Who Is DJ Young Slade?

DJ Young Slade has built his own reputation as a talented DJ and music producer, following in the footsteps of his father, Lil Jon. His disappearance has sent shockwaves through the music community and among fans, who are anxiously awaiting updates.

Community on Alert

The incident has galvanized the local community, with residents expressing concern and offering assistance. The search efforts have prompted road closures and increased activity in the area, as authorities continue to comb the park and pond for any signs of the missing young man.

What We Know So Far

DJ Young Slade was last seen near a pond in Milton, GA.

Police are focusing their search on a 5-acre park and a retention pond.

There is a significant law enforcement presence on the scene.

Looking Ahead

As of now, there has been no official statement regarding the circumstances of the disappearance or any developments in the search. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as the search continues. The story is developing, and updates are expected as police continue their investigation.

For the latest updates, follow local news outlets and official Milton Police Department communications.