Interior Department says arrests made after Trump claims pool vandalism

Arrests followed Trump’s vandalism claim at the Reflecting Pool, even as officials documented peeling paint and algae, not a confirmed attack on the landmark.

Federal officials said arrests had been made after Donald Trump blamed “vandalism” at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, but the case has highlighted how quickly an unsupported claim from a powerful office can frame a public scene before the facts are settled. The Interior Department said it was investigating the episode as the pool, one of Washington’s most recognizable landmarks, showed signs of peeling blue coating and algae-tinted water after a costly renovation.

The Reflecting Pool sits between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument on the National Mall. It was completed in 1923, a year after the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated, and its setting was first sketched in the 1902 McMillan Plan. The site has long been among the capital’s most photographed places, and the National Park Service has said it is one of the city’s most visited and filmed landmarks.

The latest dispute began after a Trump-directed renovation that Reuters said cost about $14.7 million and was tied to the administration’s push to beautify Washington ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026. On June 18, Reuters reported that blue paint was peeling into algae-tinted water. Trump first blamed “vandalism” in a Truth Social post on June 19 without presenting evidence, then on June 20 said federal authorities had made “multiple arrests” and suggested the pool might need to be drained again for repairs.

By June 21, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said people caught vandalizing the pool would be fully prosecuted and that citations for vandalism had been issued. Her comments came as the factual record remained narrow: officials had described damage, cleanup and repair work, but not a confirmed finding that the visible deterioration amounted to a coordinated act of vandalism.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

One person caught up in the response was David Hearn, a former Olympian who said he was arrested after he touched a partially detached piece of blue coating while checking out the scene as a “curious, concerned citizen.” Hearn denied damaging the pool. The episode has also revived scrutiny of the renovation itself, including whether the site’s problems stem from workmanship, maintenance or misuse.

Officials have said the present cleanup and repair work is being handled under warranty and that the pool may need to be drained again. The National Park Service’s earlier reconstruction of the Reflecting Pool, completed in 2012, cost $30.74 million, underscoring how expensive the upkeep of a national landmark can be when public symbolism and public works collide.