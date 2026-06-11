Interior investigates apparent 8647 markings spotted on National Mall

Faint “8647” tracings in the grass near the World War II Memorial triggered a federal response on the Mall, where the phrase’s political meaning has already drawn scrutiny.

Faint numbers traced into the grass near the World War II Memorial drew a swift federal response on the National Mall, where the U.S. Department of the Interior said it was investigating the apparent “8647” marking. U.S. Park Police and members of the National Guard responded to the scene, and photos taken from the Washington Monument showed the numbers in the lawn with the memorial in the background.

The image was not fully formed. In the photos, the “8” was the clearest figure, while the “6” and “7” were visible more faintly and the “4” was not clearly defined. It was not immediately clear how the markings were made or who was responsible, but the location raised the stakes: the grass sits near one of the nation’s most symbolic public grounds, with the World War II Memorial at the heart of the National Mall between the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial.

The phrase “8647” has become a political signal for opponents of President Donald Trump, with “86” commonly understood as slang meaning to remove or get rid of something or someone. That meaning has put the number combination under intensified scrutiny in Washington, especially after former FBI Director James Comey was indicted in April over a separate “8647” seashell image he posted on Instagram.

A federal judge also blocked the National Park Service on June 1 from removing an “86-47” flag near the National Mall, ruling that the display was protected political speech and not a threat. The new markings arrived just days before a UFC event expected on June 14, which is also Trump’s 80th birthday and Flag Day, adding another layer of political sensitivity to a stretch of ground already crowded with symbolism.

The World War II Memorial was dedicated on May 29, 2004, and its central placement on the Mall has made it a frequent backdrop for demonstrations, ceremonies and disputed expressions. That setting is now part of the Interior Department’s inquiry, as authorities assess whether the latest marking was an act of protest, a threat, or something else entirely.