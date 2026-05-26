International Series Morocco Returns to Rabat for Fourth Year

Golf’s International Series Morocco returns to Rabat for its fourth edition, strengthening the Visit Morocco partnership and highlighting the nation’s growing role in global golf.

Golf’s International Series Morocco is returning to the nation’s capital for its fourth edition, as Rabat prepares to host another world-class tournament. The event, organized in partnership with Visit Morocco, underscores Morocco’s growing ambitions as a premier destination on the global golf circuit.

Rabat Welcomes Top Golfers for 2026 Showdown

Both Morocco World News and The International Series confirm that the International Series Morocco will once again be staged in Rabat, drawing elite golfers from around the globe. The event forms part of the prestigious Asian Tour’s International Series, which has become a magnet for rising stars and established players seeking to make an impact on the international stage.

This marks the fourth consecutive year Rabat has hosted the International Series Morocco.

Rabat has hosted the International Series Morocco. The tournament is backed by a renewed partnership with Visit Morocco , the country’s official tourism body.

, the country’s official tourism body. Organizers expect a strong field, including past champions and notable figures from across the Asian Tour and beyond.

The event’s return is widely seen as a testament to Morocco’s commitment to hosting top-tier international sporting events and its ongoing investment in golf infrastructure and tourism.

Visit Morocco Partnership Drives Tourism and Sport

The Visit Morocco partnership is central to the tournament’s success, promoting the nation’s image as a hub for high-profile sporting events and luxury travel. As highlighted by both sources, the collaboration aims to showcase Morocco’s diverse landscapes and world-class golf courses while attracting global attention and tourism revenue.

According to official statements, the partnership has helped boost Morocco’s profile on the international golf calendar, with the tournament serving as a powerful platform for tourism promotion. Rabat’s selection as host city leverages its historic venues and vibrant cultural scene, offering visiting players and fans a unique blend of sport and local experience.

Building on Past Successes

The International Series Morocco has quickly established itself as a staple on the Asian Tour, with previous editions delivering competitive fields and memorable moments. Data from the 2023 leaderboard shows a diverse mix of winners and highlights the event’s growing reputation for drama and high performance.

Past tournaments have seen strong participation from international golfers, helping to raise the level of competition in Africa.

According to the Official World Golf Ranking, the event offers valuable ranking points, further increasing its appeal to players worldwide.

Morocco’s ongoing investment in sports infrastructure has been key to sustaining the event’s quality and international appeal.

Morocco’s Expanding Golf Landscape

As noted in media coverage, Morocco’s ambition extends beyond the International Series. The country has hosted numerous prestigious tournaments and continues to build on its golfing pedigree. According to tourism officials, events like the International Series Morocco are critical in driving sports tourism—a sector that has seen steady growth, with Africa’s golf market valued at hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

Morocco’s strategic location, modern facilities, and supportive tourism initiatives have positioned the nation as one of Africa’s leading golf destinations. The International Series Morocco is a key part of this vision, showcasing the country’s ability to host events that attract both top athletes and international audiences.

Looking Ahead

With anticipation building for the 2026 edition, Rabat is poised to deliver another memorable week of golf. The ongoing partnership with Visit Morocco is expected to deepen, bringing further benefits to both the sport and the nation’s tourism industry. As Morocco cements its status on the world golf map, the International Series Morocco stands out as a symbol of its growing influence and ambition in global sports.