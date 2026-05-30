The 2024 International Spirits Challenge has revealed its top bourbon and whisky, spotlighting industry trends and global excellence in distilling.

The International Spirits Challenge (ISC) 2024 has announced its winners in bourbon and whisky, solidifying the competition’s reputation as one of the most respected global spirits competitions. Both Yahoo Lifestyle Canada and Forbes covered the event, highlighting how the ISC’s rigorous judging process distinguishes the world’s finest spirits.

World’s Best Bourbon and Whisky Named

This year’s ISC recognized standout products in both the bourbon and whisky categories, based on blind tastings by an expert panel. While the official ISC winners list provides full details, reporting from both Yahoo and Forbes emphasized the importance of these honors for distillers worldwide.

The ISC awarded top bourbon honors to a Kentucky-made bourbon, underscoring the state’s continued leadership in the category.

to a Kentucky-made bourbon, underscoring the state’s continued leadership in the category. The top whisky award went to a single malt from Scotland, further cementing Scotland’s global whisky reputation.

The ISC’s process involves multiple rounds of blind tastings, with medals given only to spirits that meet strict criteria for quality, complexity, and balance. The ISC’s judging methodology is widely regarded as one of the most robust and transparent in the industry.

Why the ISC Matters in the Spirits Industry

The International Spirits Challenge is viewed by many distillers, importers, and connoisseurs as a benchmark for excellence. According to Forbes, winning at the ISC can significantly boost a brand’s reputation and sales. Yahoo Lifestyle Canada noted that previous winners have seen increased demand and wider distribution as a direct result of their ISC success.

Bourbon, in particular, continues to grow in popularity both in the U.S. and internationally. According to the Distilled Spirits Council’s 2023 industry review, American whiskey exports—including bourbon—reached record highs, with Kentucky producing over 95% of the world’s bourbon. The legal definition of bourbon requires it to be made in the U.S. from at least 51% corn and aged in new charred oak barrels, ensuring consistent quality standards for ISC contenders.

Key Industry Trends

Bourbon tourism in Kentucky continues to flourish, with the Kentucky Bourbon Trail attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.

Premiumization and innovation in aging and mash bills are driving new entries into global competitions like the ISC.

Scotch whisky remains a category leader, with single malts frequently taking top honors in international competitions.

Judging Process and What Sets Winners Apart

Both Yahoo Lifestyle Canada and Forbes highlighted the ISC’s commitment to impartiality. Judges include master distillers, blenders, and industry veterans who sample all entries blindly, scoring on aroma, taste, finish, and overall balance. According to the ISC, only spirits achieving the highest scores earn a Double Gold, Gold, Silver, or Bronze medal.

Winning spirits often display exceptional complexity, balance, and a clear sense of place—qualities that distinguish top bourbons and whiskies from their peers. The ISC’s transparent scoring system is designed to reward both tradition and innovation.

What This Means for Producers and Consumers

For distillers, an ISC win is more than a trophy. It can open doors to new markets, drive tourism, and increase collector interest. Consumers benefit by discovering new products recognized for outstanding quality, while the competition helps set benchmarks for what the industry considers best-in-class.

As the ISC continues to attract a record number of entries from around the world, its influence on both producers and drinkers is set to grow. With the 2024 winners now officially recognized, the spotlight is on how these awards will shape the bourbon and whisky landscapes in the coming year.