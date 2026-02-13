International Toy Board Welcomes Global Members

The International Toy Board has announced the opening of its membership to organizations and individuals worldwide, marking a new phase in industry collaboration.

The International Toy Board has officially announced the opening of its membership on a global scale, Toy World Magazine reported. This move aims to bring together industry stakeholders from across the world under one unified platform, fostering greater collaboration and knowledge sharing within the global toy industry.

Expanding Access and Collaboration

The decision to open up membership comes at a time when the toy industry is seeing increased globalization, with companies and markets interconnected like never before. By welcoming organizations and individuals from all regions, the International Toy Board seeks to create a more inclusive community, offering a space where members can exchange ideas, address challenges, and promote safe, innovative play worldwide.

Potential Benefits for the Toy Industry

Broader representation of manufacturers, retailers, designers, and safety experts from diverse markets

Access to global best practices, safety standards, and compliance resources such as those outlined by ISO/TC 181: Safety of Toys

Opportunities for collective action on issues like sustainability, responsible marketing, and emerging technologies in toys

Industry observers note that this expansion could help harmonize standards and practices, making it easier for toy companies to navigate international markets. According to official industry data from The Toy Association, the sector has seen steady growth across regions, with increased demand for innovative and safe toys.

Industry Context and Future Outlook

The toys and games market is valued in the hundreds of billions globally, with both traditional toys and digital gaming seeing robust demand. Expanding the International Toy Board's membership could position the organization as a central hub for advocacy and industry advancement. It also presents the chance for smaller and emerging market players to have their voices heard on the world stage.

As the toy industry continues to evolve, issues such as sustainability, digital safety, and equitable access to play remain at the forefront. The International Toy Board's global membership initiative signals a commitment to addressing these challenges collectively, ensuring that the sector is equipped to meet the needs of children and families worldwide.

Looking Ahead

While details on the application process and member benefits are expected to be clarified in the coming months, the announcement has been welcomed as a positive step for industry unity and progress. Stakeholders are encouraged to monitor updates from the Board and consider how global participation could shape the future of play.