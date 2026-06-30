iPhone 18 Pro drop test videos vanish after Apple supply chain leak

Videos showing an alleged iPhone 18 Pro drop test vanished from X after a fake @evleaks account was suspended, as Apple’s supply chain leak spilled 200,000 files onto the dark web.

Videos purporting to show an iPhone 18 Pro drop test disappeared from X after an impersonator account posted them and the platform suspended the account. The clips briefly raced across the site before being removed, adding another layer of confusion to an already chaotic leak cycle around Apple’s unreleased hardware.

The footage emerged in the middle of a larger breach at Tata Electronics, one of Apple’s manufacturing partners in India. More than 200,000 files, or roughly 630 GB, were posted to the dark web by the ransomware group World Leaks, including documents said to map iPhone 18 Pro components to specific suppliers and photos of unreleased iPhone 18 Pro models. That mix of supplier data, product images and supposed test video turned a single breach into a wider information spill across multiple channels.

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The account that shared the clips used the @evleaks handle, but it was not Evan Blass’s account. X suspended the impostor account after the posts appeared and said the material violated its rules. Blass publicly disowned the account, then pointed back to a comment he made in May 2026 that he was retiring from @evleaks after about 14 years of smartphone leaks.

Ice Universe helped push the footage wider before it vanished, calling it “easily the biggest leak in Apple’s history.” The speed of that spread, followed by the takedown, showed how quickly a piece of alleged product evidence can move from curiosity to contested artifact once it enters a platform that is already unstable with impersonation, reposts and deletions.

Source: reuters.com

Apple has said it is concerned about the Tata data leak and is working with the supplier on longer-term security measures. Tata has restricted internal access to sensitive systems and hired a global consultant for a forensic audit. Together, those steps point to a breach that is no longer just about unreleased phone images, but about the fragile chain that decides what the public sees, what gets challenged and what disappears before verification can catch up.