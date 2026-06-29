Ipsen to buy Kartos Therapeutics for $450 million in oncology push

Ipsen agreed to pay $450 million for Kartos, betting navtemadlin could reach myelofibrosis patients as early as 2028 and lift earnings by 2029.

Ipsen agreed to buy Kartos Therapeutics for $450 million, adding a late-stage myelofibrosis drug to its oncology portfolio as larger drugmakers continue to chase de-risked cancer assets. The deal also gives Kartos shareholders the chance to collect up to $1.3 billion more if regulatory and sales targets are met, turning the acquisition into a much larger wager on whether the experimental therapy can clear the last hurdles.

The prize is navtemadlin, an oral MDM2 inhibitor that Ipsen said is in Phase III development for myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer. Ipsen expects top-line data from the POIESIS trial in 2027 and said the transaction should add to core operating income from 2029, signaling that it sees the asset as a medium-term commercial driver rather than a purely speculative research project. Kartos, founded in 2018 and based in Redwood City, California, had built its business around the same drug.

The clinical path is still risky. ClinicalTrials.gov describes POIESIS as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study of navtemadlin plus ruxolitinib versus placebo plus ruxolitinib in patients who have not previously received a JAK inhibitor and are responding suboptimally to ruxolitinib. The trial is expected to enroll 600 patients, with primary completion estimated for Dec. 31, 2026, and full study completion set for Dec. 31, 2028. That places navtemadlin close to the market by biotech standards, but still dependent on clean late-stage data and regulatory review.

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The science matters because myelofibrosis remains a difficult disease despite established treatment with ruxolitinib. A 2025 study estimated U.S. incidence at 1.56 per 100,000 person-years and prevalence at 6.3 per 100,000, underscoring both its rarity and the limited commercial scale that makes precision in development so important. Ipsen said navtemadlin could improve suboptimal responses to standard treatment, an argument aimed at both doctors and payers in a small but high-value hematology market.

The acquisition also fits Ipsen’s broader push to widen its oncology footprint. The French company said oncology is one of its three core therapeutic areas, alongside rare disease and neuroscience, and its 2025 results pointed to continued pipeline expansion through acquisitions and partnerships. For midsize pharma groups, U.S. cancer assets with later-stage data have become especially attractive because they can be integrated faster, priced on nearer-term revenue potential, and used to offset the long timelines and scientific risk that come with building a pipeline from scratch.