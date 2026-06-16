Iran and New Zealand play out tense 2-2 World Cup draw

Iran twice fell behind and twice answered, with Mohammad Mohebbi’s 64th-minute equalizer sealing a 2-2 draw in Los Angeles.

A match that swung twice in each direction ended with Iran and New Zealand level at 2-2 in Los Angeles, a scoreline that captured the volatility surrounding this World Cup opening stretch. Elijah Just scored in the 7th and 54th minutes for New Zealand, while Iran answered through Ramin Rezaeian in the 32nd minute and Mohammad Mohebbi in the 64th.

The Group G opener at Los Angeles Stadium was played under a political shadow as much as a sporting one. Iran’s trip to the tournament had already been complicated by protests, geopolitical tensions and months of conflict involving Iran and the United States, and the team was forced to shift its World Cup base camp from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico after FIFA approval because of security and visa concerns.

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That off-field pressure framed every phase of the evening. Iran twice had to chase the game, first after Just struck early and again after he restored New Zealand’s lead in the 54th minute. Mohebbi’s equalizer six minutes before the hour mark preserved a point and kept Iran from leaving its opener empty-handed, but it also underscored how thin the margins were in a contest decided by response after response rather than control.

For New Zealand, the draw marked its first World Cup appearance since 2010 and placed the team back on football’s biggest stage in a setting that carried unusual diplomatic baggage. A New Zealand delegation had been uncertain whether Iranian officials would attend and how the usual match-day rituals would unfold, a sign of how the night was shaped by protocol and politics beyond the pitch.

Photo by Jeffrey Paa Kwesi Opare

The result left Iran still searching for a breakthrough in Group G, while New Zealand left Los Angeles with proof that it could match one of the tournament’s more politically charged sides goal for goal. In a wild opening run of matches, this was the clearest example yet of the tournament’s emotional swings: two comebacks, shaky defending at both ends and a draw that felt unsettled from the first whistle to the last.