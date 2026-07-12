Iran and U.S. trade strikes as Strait of Hormuz closes

Iran said it had closed Hormuz again after missile and drone strikes on U.S. targets, putting Gulf bases, tankers and U.S. gas prices under fresh pressure.

Iran again closed the Strait of Hormuz after heavy missile and drone exchanges with U.S. forces, widening a war that now reaches U.S. facilities across Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Qatar was still trying to mediate ceasefire talks when the latest escalation hit, while Emirati air defenses engaged incoming missiles and drones from Iran.

Over the next 72 hours, the most immediate question is whether Iran’s closure will be enforced on the water. Before the war, the strait carried about one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, making it one of the sharpest pressure points in global energy. Iran says passage is not currently possible because of what it calls illegal U.S. military activity in the region, and its blockade has already pushed energy prices higher and fed global inflation.

AI-generated illustration

Higher crude costs move quickly into gasoline prices, and fuel remains politically sensitive for President Donald Trump ahead of November’s congressional elections. A prolonged shutdown would also test how far the U.S. is willing to extend retaliatory strikes on Iranian missile systems near the strait, while American personnel and assets at Gulf facilities remain exposed to further attacks.

Photo by DeLuca G

The United States and Iran agreed on June 28 to stop attacks and allow vessels through Hormuz, but that arrangement is now fragile. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned of “catastrophic consequences” and urged both sides back to negotiations. Qatar’s foreign ministry condemned the latest strikes as a violation of sovereignty and international law.

Wikimedia Commons via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Oman rescued 23 crew members after one attack, and India said one of its nationals was missing after the assault on the container ship GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman. President Donald Trump announced “major combat operations” against Iran on February 28.