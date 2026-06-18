Iran blames security delays and visa curbs for World Cup turmoil

Security searches, visa denials and an ordered same-night exit turned Iran’s Los Angeles World Cup stop into a logistical ordeal, with fans protesting outside SoFi Stadium.

Repeated security searches, delays and a rushed exit turned Iran’s Los Angeles World Cup stop into a test of endurance, with players and officials saying the logistics affected more than convenience. The squad was forced to base itself in Tijuana, Mexico, and cross into the United States only on match days, making every trip to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood a tightly managed operation.

A member of Iran’s medical team said the delegation endured delays, multiple security searches and a hurried departure that frustrated players and officials. Iranian officials also said some backroom staff were denied U.S. visas, deepening the feeling that Iran was being treated differently from other teams and turning routine tournament movement into an administrative obstacle course.

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The strain was visible before the opener. Iran captain Mehdi Taremi said the team’s World Cup experience had been undermined by political tension, visa problems, camp moves and protesters. Reuters reported that Iran arrived in Los Angeles on June 14, 2026, after a short flight from Tijuana, but the arrival did little to calm the sense that the team was operating under unusual restrictions.

Outside Los Angeles Stadium, Iranian-American demonstrators and anti-regime protesters gathered for Iran’s first World Cup match in the city, adding a political edge to the scene around SoFi Stadium. Some protesters waved the pre-revolutionary lion-and-sun flags banned inside the stadium and called for change in Tehran, underscoring how the match had become a geopolitical flashpoint as much as a sporting event.

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The football itself did little to ease the pressure. Iran drew New Zealand 2-2 in the opener, and coach Amir Ghalenoei said afterward that the team was ordered to leave the United States immediately rather than stay overnight to recover. For a national team already dealing with visa curbs, camp disruption and security bottlenecks, the decision reinforced the complaint that the tournament environment was highly controlled and unusually stressful.