Iran coach accuses U.S. of unfair World Cup treatment

Iran's coach said U.S. travel limits and visa denials left the team shuttling from Tijuana, with less than 16 hours in Los Angeles before training was cut short.

U.S. travel rules and visa refusals forced Iran's World Cup squad to base itself in Tijuana, Mexico, and move in and out of the United States on a tight timetable for matches. Iran said it would lodge a complaint with FIFA. Coach Amir Ghalenoei said the team had been treated unfairly.

Iranian officials said U.S. authorities initially required the team to enter the country within 24 hours of a match and leave the same day. That arrangement left little room for recovery or practice, and Ghalenoei said the team had less than 16 hours in Los Angeles before one match and had to cut training short. Iran’s football federation said the rules were inconsistent with equal conditions for participating teams and could damage technical preparation.

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Iran’s players received U.S. visas on June 5, 2026, only 10 days before the start of group matches, while some coaches, support staff and officials were denied entry. Among those rejected was federation president Mehdi Taj.

While Iran was in a camp in Antalya, Turkiye, Iranian officials said a large number of key staff were denied visas. Iran’s embassy in Turkiye accused the United States of deliberate and discriminatory treatment.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security eased the restrictions on June 23, 2026, allowing Iran to enter two days before its next match, but still requiring the squad to leave on the day the match ended. U.S. officials said the measures were safety precautions tied to wider tensions with Iran, and White House World Cup task force director Andrew Giuliani said the terms could be renegotiated.

Hamed Malekpour via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

A nearly four-month war earlier in 2026 and broader strain in U.S.-Iran relations formed the backdrop. President Donald Trump said in March that Iran was welcome to participate, but that it was not appropriate for the team to stay in the United States between matches for its own safety.