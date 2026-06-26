Iran coach avoids Pride questions before crucial Egypt clash in Seattle

Iran’s coach brushed off Pride questions in Seattle as FIFA allowed rainbow flags inside the stadium and the city turned the Iran-Egypt match into a Pride Weekend showcase.

FIFA official Daniel Marin read a statement before Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei and goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand took questions in Seattle, where Friday’s Group G match fell during Pride Weekend. The Iranian federation will discuss only the team, tactics and the game, closing off questions about the city’s Pride celebrations.

Egypt and Iran are among the most repressive countries in the world for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, yet their national teams were scheduled to meet in a host city that had already built the day around LGBTQ+ visibility. Both federations asked FIFA in December 2025 to cancel Pride-themed celebrations tied to the match, but Seattle’s organizers kept the event in place, and the weekend programming had been planned before the draw paired Egypt and Iran.

Rainbow flags are permitted inside World Cup venues under FIFA’s Stadium Code of Conduct. SeattleFWC26 created Pride Match Day as a citywide celebration of visibility, belonging and community. The committee also created a Pride+ Matchday Impact Council to steer Pride Matchday initiatives during Pride Weekend.

AI-generated illustration

The Seattle campaign was built around watch parties, Pride Match Day gear, promotions for LGBTQ+-owned businesses and a citywide Unity Loop highlighting queer-owned businesses, artists and cultural spaces. Organizers also planned drag performances and Pride watch parties.

Jess Fishlock, the Wales football legend and Seattle Reign FC player involved with the host committee, cast the match as about Seattle, not Egypt or Iran. The host committee sought to show the world Seattle’s inclusivity and curiosity, even as the two teams tried to keep attention on football.

Source: reuters.com

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan kept his team focused on football, matching Ghalenoei’s refusal to engage on Pride questions. A win could send Iran to the knockout stage for the first time. The team has also dealt with U.S. travel restrictions, and some officials and support staff were barred from entering the country.