Iran Conflict Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

The war in Iran is driving up prices for gas, flights, mortgages, and even fertilizer, affecting consumers and industries worldwide.

Global markets are feeling the impact of the ongoing war in Iran, as prices for gasoline, air travel, mortgages, and fertilizer have surged, affecting consumers and industries far beyond the Middle East.

Gasoline Prices Hit New Highs

The most immediate effect of the Iran conflict has been seen at the fuel pump. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, national average gasoline prices have spiked to their highest levels in over a decade. The rise is fueled by uncertainty over oil supply routes through the Persian Gulf, with Iran being a key player in global oil exports. This volatility has not only affected the United States but has also pushed up prices globally, straining household budgets and leading to increased transportation costs for businesses.

Air Travel Costs and Delays

The aviation industry has also been hit hard. Airlines have been forced to reroute flights to avoid Iranian airspace, increasing fuel consumption and operational costs. Data from the International Civil Aviation Organization indicates a notable uptick in airfares and logistical challenges. Some carriers have cut flights altogether, while others have passed on higher insurance and fuel costs to passengers. Travelers are experiencing both higher ticket prices and more frequent delays as airlines navigate around the conflict zone.

Mortgage Rates on the Rise

Higher energy prices are feeding into broader inflation, which in turn is influencing interest rates. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average has climbed to levels not seen since the early 2000s, exacerbating challenges for prospective homebuyers. Financial analysts point to the Federal Reserve’s response to inflation, itself driven in part by surging energy and commodity prices, as a key driver of the mortgage rate hikes. This adds another layer of difficulty for those looking to enter the housing market or refinance existing loans.

Fertilizer Prices and Food Security

The war’s impact extends to agriculture. Iran is a major exporter of natural gas, a critical input for the production of urea fertilizer. With supply disruptions, fertilizer prices have soared, squeezing margins for farmers worldwide. According to the USDA Economic Research Service, the cost of key fertilizer inputs has jumped sharply, raising concerns about crop yields and the potential for higher food prices. This trend is reflected in the FAO Food Price Index, which has shown a steady uptick in the cost of staple commodities.

Gasoline prices have reached a decade-high, according to energy statistics.

have reached a decade-high, according to energy statistics. Airfares are rising due to rerouted flights and higher operational costs.

are rising due to rerouted flights and higher operational costs. Mortgage rates have increased, making home buying more expensive.

have increased, making home buying more expensive. Fertilizer costs are climbing, with potential knock-on effects for food prices.

Industry Adaptations and Consumer Responses

In response to rising gas prices, some drivers are turning to alternative strategies, such as carpooling, reducing travel, or even installing auxiliary fuel tanks ("slip tanks") to save money. Airlines are accelerating investments in fuel-efficient aircraft and exploring alternative routes, while homebuyers and mortgage lenders are reassessing their strategies in a higher-rate environment. Farmers, meanwhile, are seeking out new fertilizer suppliers and adjusting planting decisions in the face of volatile input costs.

Looking Ahead

As the conflict in Iran continues, market volatility is expected to persist. Policy makers, businesses, and consumers will need to adapt rapidly to shifting economic realities. The interconnected nature of global supply chains means that disruptions in one region can ripple across sectors—highlighting the vulnerability of energy, transportation, finance, and agriculture to geopolitical shocks. For now, the costs of the Iran war continue to be felt far beyond the battlefield, touching wallets and industries worldwide.