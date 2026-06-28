Iran defies U.S. peace talks as Strait of Hormuz violence escalates

Iran’s warnings over Strait of Hormuz routing have left 46 verified attacks, 10 dead seafarers and a fragile U.S.-Iran peace deal under strain.

Iran’s warning to shipowners that any route bypassing Tehran’s coordination was “unacceptable and dangerous” has kept the Strait of Hormuz on edge even after a June peace agreement between the United States and Iran aimed to restore safe navigation. The confrontation gives Tehran leverage over a choke point that moves energy and cargo between the Persian Gulf and the wider world, and it has already translated into at least 46 verified attacks on international shipping since the conflict began on 28 February 2026.

The International Maritime Organization said those attacks killed 10 seafarers and injured several others, while about 20,000 civilian seafarers remained in the Persian Gulf region as of its June statements. The agency had targeted roughly 11,000 mariners for evacuation, but the operation was paused after a fresh attack on a vessel in the Gulf of Oman. Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said no attack on innocent seafarers or civilian shipping is ever justified and urged maximum caution, while the IMO Council condemned threats and attacks against vessels and called for an internationally coordinated response.

AI-generated illustration

At stake is more than the immediate safety of crews. A traffic separation scheme has existed in the Strait of Hormuz since 1968, jointly operated by Oman and Iran, but the corridor has again become a tool of pressure rather than a neutral passage. Oman and Iran continued talks on how navigation should be managed, including maritime services, while Oman designated temporary routes north and south of the existing lane and said it would keep the strait open without tolls. The competing messages show how maritime control has become a bargaining chip in the wider standoff with Washington.

Wikimedia Commons via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The violence has already reached the commercial market. In March, at least three tankers were damaged and one seafarer was killed as the escalation spread, underscoring the cost of every warning shot, route change and delay. The IMO has said there is no safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz without credible security guarantees, putting the pressure squarely on diplomats in Washington and Tehran to prove that peace talks can still outrun the shadow war at sea.