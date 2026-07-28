Iran discusses Strait of Hormuz security with Saudi, Omani ministers

Iran’s foreign minister held separate calls with Saudi and Omani ministers over Hormuz security, a chokepoint that carries a substantial share of global oil and fuel shipments.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed security in the Strait of Hormuz in separate phone calls with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, putting one of the world’s most sensitive shipping lanes back at the center of Gulf diplomacy.

The narrow waterway at the mouth of the Persian Gulf carries a substantial share of global oil and fuel shipments, so any sign of insecurity there can ripple quickly through crude markets, freight rates and inflation expectations. Governments, shipping firms, insurers and energy traders all watch the strait closely because even a short disruption can tighten supply lines and add costs for U.S. consumers and other importers.

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Oman’s role matters because Muscat has long acted as a mediator between Tehran and Western and Arab powers, making it a natural channel for talks on maritime navigation and safe passage. Saudi Arabia’s direct engagement also signals how much neighboring states want to keep lines of communication open even after years of mutual suspicion and recent regional tension.

In a statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said, “The two ministers stressed the importance of maintaining maritime security and discussed regional solutions and cooperation aimed at preventing further escalation in the region.” That emphasis on de-escalation suggests the immediate goal is to keep commercial routes open while wider disputes remain unresolved.

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The exchange also fits a broader pattern of Gulf diplomacy in which security, energy and regional influence are intertwined. For now, the focus is on containing risk in a passage that has become a global pressure point: reassurance can steady oil and freight markets, while any hint of escalation can push prices higher within hours.