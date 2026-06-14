Iran faces New Zealand in Los Angeles amid war and visa tensions

Iran’s opener against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium lands amid war, visa denials and Los Angeles protests, turning a first World Cup meeting into a geopolitical test.

Iran’s World Cup opener against New Zealand in Los Angeles is carrying the weight of a wider crisis before a ball is even kicked. The Group G match at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood sits at the intersection of war, visa tensions and diaspora politics in a region home to the largest Iranian community outside Iran.

The teams will meet for the first time at a World Cup on Monday, June 15, 2026, and both arrive with long-running frustrations at the tournament. Iran are making their fourth straight World Cup and their seventh overall appearance, but they have never reached the knockout stage. New Zealand are back at the finals for the first time since 2010 and are still searching for a first World Cup win.

Iran’s buildup has been shaped by more than football. The team shifted its base camp from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico, forcing players to cross an international border for each of their three group-stage matches in the United States. That unusual arrangement has added travel strain to a squad already navigating the fallout from the conflict, and Iranian officials said 15 members of the federation were denied U.S. visas for the tournament.

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Mahdi Mohammad Nabi, Iran’s team supervisor, said the visa situation disrupted the team’s preparation and criticized the coordination around FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s promises of full access for the federation. The administrative friction has become part of the story of Iran’s campaign, with off-field decisions now affecting how the team trains, travels and settles into a tournament that should have been defined by results alone.

The political atmosphere was visible in Los Angeles before kickoff. Iranian-American activists and former footballers staged a protest, urging FIFA to expel Iran from the tournament over alleged human rights abuses. At the opening ceremony, boos were heard when the Iranian flag was carried onto the field, a sign that the match has become a flashpoint far beyond the stadium.

Photo by Andrei Serikov

There is also a historical layer on the touchline. Amir Ghalenoei is the first Iran-born manager to lead the national team at a World Cup since Jalal Talebi in 1998, giving the fixture an added symbolic charge for a program trying to break through on the field while being pulled by events around it. In a group where every point matters, Iran and New Zealand begin with far more than a routine opener: the result will shape the standings, but the setting already says as much about the tournament as the scoreline will.