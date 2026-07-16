Iran frees detained Iranian American woman in goodwill gesture, Trump says

Iran released Dena Karari, a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen held since December 2024, as Trump called it a goodwill gesture amid fresh strikes and rising tension.

Iran released Dena Karari, a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen held since December 2024 on espionage-related allegations, and President Donald Trump said she was outside Iran in good condition. Karari’s lawyer, human rights attorney Jared Genser, said she was now safe and traveling back to the United States.

Genser said the accusations against Karari were “bogus” and involved collaboration with a hostile state and espionage. CNN-referenced reporting said she had been under an exit ban and was never formally charged, a detail that underscores how Iranian authorities can keep dual nationals in legal limbo without moving a case to trial. CBS News also reported that Karari had been unable to leave Iran since December 2024 because of those allegations.

AI-generated illustration

Trump described the release as a “gesture of goodwill,” framing it as a possible opening in a relationship that has grown more volatile as the United States and Iran exchange threats and military blows. Axios reported that the release came as Trump weighed expanding U.S. strikes on Iran, making Karari’s freedom part of a broader diplomatic and military confrontation rather than an isolated consular matter.

The case fits a familiar pattern in Iran, where dual nationals and foreign citizens have been detained on security charges and later released as part of wider political bargaining. For families, those detentions can mean months or years of uncertainty, with loved ones blocked from leaving, cut off from normal legal process and left waiting for signs that negotiations have shifted. Karari’s release signals that pressure and diplomacy can move in parallel, but it does not erase the risks that remain for travelers with U.S. and Iranian ties.

Photo by RDNE Stock project

Iranian authorities had not immediately publicly commented on the release. That silence leaves open the question of whether Karari’s freedom reflects a one-off decision, a de-escalatory step, or a move tied to larger talks as hostilities continue to shape every exchange between Tehran and Washington.