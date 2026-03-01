Iran Launches Missiles Amid U.S. and Israel Tensions

Iran fires missiles in response to conflict escalation with the U.S. and Israel as the nation prepares for Supreme Leader Khamenei’s funeral.

Iran fired a barrage of missiles at U.S. and Israeli targets as tensions rose sharply on the second day of open conflict, coinciding with national preparations for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral. The developments mark a significant escalation in the region, with impacts felt beyond the immediate conflict zone.

Missile Strikes Signal Escalation

According to CBS News, Iran launched missiles targeting U.S. and Israeli interests, intensifying hostilities that began earlier in the week. These attacks come as part of Iran's military response amid growing confrontation with both countries. The precise targets and damage assessments are still emerging, but the strikes underscore Iran’s willingness to engage directly following recent provocations.

The CSIS Missile Threat database outlines Iran’s significant missile arsenal, including short- and medium-range ballistic missiles capable of reaching various regional targets. This capacity has heightened concerns in neighboring states and among the wider international community about the conflict’s potential to spill over.

Impact on Civilians and Regional Tensions

Reports indicate that the missile launches have not only affected military and strategic sites but have also caused anxiety among civilians across the region. CBS News highlighted reactions from Dubai, where residents mistook the explosions for fireworks before realizing the gravity of the situation, reflecting the regional unease and the unpredictable fallout from military escalation.

Missile strikes were reported overnight and into the morning, causing panic in multiple urban centers.

Airspace restrictions and rerouted flights have impacted travel and commerce across the Gulf.

Concerns over civilian safety have prompted neighboring countries to increase security measures and issue advisories.

For additional context on the evolving military exchanges and broader implications, the International Crisis Group’s analysis of Iran and Israel’s shadow war provides detailed timelines and expert perspectives on escalation patterns.

National Mourning and Funeral Preparations

Amid the conflict, Iran is preparing for the funeral of Supreme Leader Khamenei, a pivotal event that has drawn national focus. The period of mourning is expected to affect government operations and may influence the pace and tone of Iran’s military and diplomatic responses in the coming days.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s death marks a significant transition for Iran’s political and religious leadership. The outcome of succession processes and public sentiment during this period could further impact the nation’s strategic decision-making. Background on Iran’s leadership structure and the role of the Supreme Leader can be explored through the NTI Iran country profile.

International Response and Sanctions Framework

The United Nations and key international actors have called for restraint, warning of the risks of broader regional destabilization. The situation is monitored under the framework of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which governs sanctions and restrictions related to Iran’s missile activities and nuclear program. Both the U.S. and Israel remain committed to their strategic objectives and have signaled readiness for further action if necessary.

The scale and sophistication of Iran’s missile attacks underscore the ongoing concerns addressed in the SIPRI Arms Transfers Database, which tracks conventional weapons flows and highlights the region’s military buildup over recent years.

Looking Ahead

The coming days are likely to be pivotal, with Iran’s domestic circumstances interwoven with its military posture. The outcome of Khamenei’s funeral, potential succession decisions, and international diplomatic efforts will shape the trajectory of the crisis. Regional and global actors remain on alert, closely watching for further escalations or opportunities for de-escalation.