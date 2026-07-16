Iran leaves door open for deal as U.S. strikes intensify across Gulf

U.S. and Iranian strikes entered a fifth day as Tehran signaled it still wanted talks, even while warning the Strait of Hormuz was a red line.

U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged strikes for a fifth straight day on July 16, with CENTCOM saying the latest American attacks hit Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities. The targets included Bandar Abbas and Greater Tunb Island, deepening a fight that has centered on the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which about a fifth of the world’s traded oil and natural gas once passed.

Iran’s health ministry said more than 260 people were wounded in the latest round of U.S. strikes, while Iranian officials put the death toll at more than 30 in recent days. The military pressure has spread beyond the immediate battlefield to Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, and the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain has become part of the wider strain across the Gulf.

AI-generated illustration

Even as the exchanges intensified, Tehran left a narrow opening for diplomacy. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s top negotiator, said the country had “no reason to adhere to such an understanding” if it did not benefit Iran, but a senior Iranian official also said, “We must fear neither war nor negotiations.” Iran treats the Strait of Hormuz as a red line, tying its military posture to the need to keep control of the route that global shipping depends on.

Photo by Germannavyphotograph

The fighting is also tearing at an interim ceasefire memorandum signed in June, a deal that was meant to keep the Strait of Hormuz open for commercial vessels and create a 60-day window for talks on a more durable agreement. The U.S. strikes are aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping there, while renewed attacks have raised the risk that the fragile maritime truce will collapse before any broader accord can take hold.

U.S. Central Command, U.S. DoD via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

President Donald Trump said on Fox News that it would get “really bad” next week unless Iran agreed to a deal, including possible strikes on bridges and power plants.