Iran strikes US-linked sites in Gulf after fresh American attacks

Iran’s retaliation reached Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain as fresh U.S. strikes hit Iran again, deepening fears over U.S. troops, Gulf allies and the Strait of Hormuz.

A second straight day of U.S. and Iranian strikes widened the conflict from retaliation into a regional security crisis, with fallout now touching Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. Bahrain reported damage to homes and vehicles in Manama and Hamad Town after falling shrapnel from intercepted drones, while an 11-year-old girl was treated for a minor injury. Kuwait closed its airspace briefly after its air-defence systems intercepted what the army described as “hostile aerial targets,” and the U.S. Embassy in Jordan told Americans to shelter in place after reports of missiles, drones or rockets in Jordanian airspace.

The latest exchange followed fresh American strikes on Iranian targets and a new round of Iranian retaliation. U.S. Central Command said earlier attacks were carried out against multiple targets in Iran, describing them as self-defense. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had launched retaliatory strikes against U.S. forces in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, broadening the battlefield beyond the immediate U.S.-Iran confrontation and raising the risk of miscalculation around American personnel and bases in the Gulf region.

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President Donald Trump had warned Tehran it would “pay the price” if negotiations stalled, underscoring how quickly diplomacy has been overtaken by force. The fighting has unfolded against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire announced on April 8, 2026, which multiple outlets have described as repeatedly violated and already under strain before this latest flare-up. Antonio Guterres and the United Nations had welcomed the ceasefire as a step toward broader peace, but the continuing strikes have left little room for that diplomatic line to hold.

Source: ichef.bbci.co.uk

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The danger now extends well beyond the immediate exchange of fire. Any sustained escalation threatens U.S. troops, Gulf allies and the shipping lanes that run through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil corridors. Iran has said it could close or restrict the waterway amid the confrontation, a threat that would reverberate far beyond the Gulf and could pull more governments into a conflict that is no longer contained to one battlefield.