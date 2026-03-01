Iran Strikes Widen Debate Over Dollar’s Role in Global Finance

Recent US military action in Iran fuels rising calls for alternatives to the dollar, with experts noting heightened global impact and shifting reserve trends.

Recent US military strikes on Iran have intensified ongoing debates about the US dollar’s dominant role in global finance, with analysts and international observers warning of far-reaching consequences for the currency’s international standing.

Rising Geopolitical Tensions and Dollar Dominance

The latest action, ordered by the Trump administration, marks a significant escalation compared to previous incidents, such as the June strikes on Iran. According to reports, risk assessment firms have noted that the global impact of these attacks exceeds earlier episodes, adding pressure on countries and financial institutions already exploring alternatives to the dollar for trade and reserves.

Traditionally, the US dollar has served as the cornerstone of the international monetary system. It accounts for the majority share in global official foreign exchange reserves, international trade invoicing, and cross-border payments. However, recent US actions—including the expansion of economic sanctions and the use of financial controls as a tool of foreign policy—have prompted some governments to accelerate efforts to diversify away from the dollar.

Shifting Global Reserve Patterns

Data from the International Monetary Fund’s COFER database shows the US dollar’s share of global foreign exchange reserves has gradually declined in recent years, even while remaining above 50%.

The Bank for International Settlements' Triennial Central Bank Survey reports the dollar is still involved in nearly 90% of all foreign exchange transactions, underscoring its continued dominance in global markets.

Meanwhile, the euro and Chinese renminbi have made modest gains, with the European Central Bank noting increased international use of the euro, and SWIFT reporting the renminbi as one of the top four currencies for global payments.

Sanctions, Security, and Alternative Systems

Experts cited by The Guardian argue that the use of the dollar as a foreign policy weapon—most notably through sanctions and restrictions on access to the US financial system—has made some countries wary of continued dependence on the greenback. This dynamic has spurred a renewed push toward alternative payment systems, regional currency arrangements, and expanded use of non-dollar assets in reserves.

For instance, several countries have explored bilateral trade agreements using local currencies, and international organizations like BRICS have discussed mechanisms to reduce reliance on the dollar. Similarly, the European Union has promoted the euro’s international role as a way for member states to insulate themselves from US financial pressure.

Analysis: The Dollar’s Enduring Strength—For Now

Despite this heightened scrutiny, the dollar’s central role in global finance remains deeply entrenched. As the Federal Reserve explains, the size, liquidity, and perceived safety of US financial markets continue to underpin the dollar’s appeal. The US Treasury market is still the largest and most liquid in the world, with foreign holders maintaining heavy investments.

Nevertheless, the trend toward diversification appears to be accelerating, especially following major geopolitical events. As one risk firm told The Guardian, the global impact of the latest Iran strikes is "far greater than after June strikes on Iran," suggesting that each new crisis could add impetus to the search for alternatives.

What Comes Next?

While a sudden collapse of dollar dominance is unlikely, recent developments underscore the currency’s growing vulnerability to geopolitical shocks. Analysts expect more countries to hedge their exposure by gradually increasing their holdings of euros, renminbi, and gold, and by developing regional financial infrastructure to reduce reliance on the US system.

For now, the dollar remains the world’s preeminent reserve currency. But as global events continue to test the limits of American financial power, the pace of change is likely to intensify, reshaping the landscape of international finance for years to come.