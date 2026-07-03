Iran suspends U.S. peace talks as Khamenei funeral begins

Tehran put Khamenei’s flag-draped casket on display as peace talks with Washington paused and a funeral expected to draw millions neared.

U.S. peace talks with Iran were on hold Friday as Tehran put the flag-draped casket of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on display and prepared a funeral expected to draw millions. The public mourning period was set to begin Saturday, July 4, and continue through July 9, when Khamenei was due to be buried in his hometown of Mashhad.

The funeral has become a major political and security event for Iran after Khamenei was killed in U.S.-led strikes on February 28, 2026, during the war involving the United States and Israel. Iranian officials have used the moment to project resilience, with banners in Tehran urging support for the Islamic Republic and state institutions treating the procession as a test of public loyalty as well as national control.

AI-generated illustration

Iranian military leaders have warned the United States and Israel not to attack during the funeral procession, underscoring the risk that the ceremonies could intersect with live wartime tensions. The expected scale of the mourning, with crowds potentially reaching into the millions, has added to security concerns around Tehran and the route to Mashhad.

The moment is already being compared with the 1989 burial of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, whose funeral became one of the most powerful state rituals in modern Iranian history. That comparison carries political weight inside Iran, where mass public mourning has often been used to reinforce the legitimacy of the ruling system.

Mahmoud Hosseini via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Negotiations are expected to resume after the funeral period ends, with mediators signaling that they want talks restarted at the earliest possible moment. For now, the diplomacy has been overtaken by a funeral that is both a national farewell and a live measure of how much pressure Iran can absorb while still projecting unity.