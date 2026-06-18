Iran team faces delays and tight security on World Cup arrival

Police met Iran’s World Cup squad with blocked sidewalks, concertina wire and a delayed arrival in Los Angeles, underscoring how war and mistrust shadowed even routine team travel.

Police coils, blocked sidewalks and a delayed landing greeted Iran’s World Cup squad as it reached Los Angeles for its opening match against New Zealand. The arrival turned a standard tournament transfer into a stress test for sports diplomacy, with security, visas and war all pressing in on the team’s first trip to the United States in this World Cup.

Iran landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, June 14, after a short flight from Tijuana, Mexico. The aircraft touched down on runway 25L at 4:11 p.m. ET after a second landing attempt, then headed toward a hotel where police had already established a visible security presence. Officers had blocked sidewalks and extended concertina security coils outside the property, signaling the level of caution surrounding the delegation.

AI-generated illustration

The tension followed the squad long before the plane reached California. Iran had moved its World Cup base camp from Arizona to Mexico late last month after the U.S. and Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran, and the team had originally planned to train in Tucson. FIFA rejected Iran’s request to play its group-stage matches outside the United States, saying logistics and contracts would not allow it, leaving the squad to navigate the tournament on American soil despite the conflict back home.

Photo by Miguel Á. Padriñán

Iran captain Mehdi Taremi said the team had faced “multifold disruptions” and a tense atmosphere, pointing to visa problems and changes to training camps. A team spokesperson said two members of Iran’s media relations group were denied U.S. visas for the opening match, another sign of how political distrust reached into basic tournament operations. Coach Amir Ghalenoei said the situation would negatively affect the spirit of football.

U.S. Department of State from United States via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The backdrop in Los Angeles made that friction impossible to miss. Protesters gathered near Los Angeles and Inglewood, including demonstrators calling for democracy in Iran and denouncing the government. For a team trying to focus on New Zealand, the arrival showed the limits of sport as a bridge when governments are at odds and security planners treat even a squad bus as a potential flashpoint.