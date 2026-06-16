Iran twice fight back to draw New Zealand in World Cup opener

Elijah Just scored twice, but New Zealand still let Iran back in twice as their Group G opener ended 2-2 in Los Angeles.

New Zealand twice moved in front and twice failed to close the door, turning a chance at a landmark World Cup opening win into a 2-2 draw with Iran at Los Angeles Stadium. Elijah Just scored in the 7th and 54th minutes, but Iran answered through Ramin Rezaeian in the 32nd minute and Mohammad Mohebbi in the 64th, leaving both sides on one point after their Group G opener.

The result will sting New Zealand most because the match was there to be managed. Just’s early finish gave New Zealand the perfect start, yet Iran stayed composed enough to equalise before halftime and again after the break, exposing how quickly momentum slipped away each time New Zealand retook the lead. FIFA said the draw denied New Zealand a first FIFA World Cup win, and the scoreline reflected a night in which the New Zealand side created the opening but could not preserve its advantage.

AI-generated illustration

Iran’s comeback carried even more weight because this was the first time the two countries had appeared in the same edition of a FIFA World Cup. The match was played on 15 June 2026, with kick-off at 18:00 in Los Angeles, and it unfolded against a charged political backdrop that reached well beyond the field. The game came amid months of conflict and protests involving Iran, and Iranian Americans in California were split between attending the stadium and protesting outside it.

Photo by Jeffrey Paa Kwesi Opare

The wider context shadowed Iran’s campaign from the start. The Associated Press reported that Iran’s World Cup cycle had been thrown into upheaval after the U.S. and Israel began a war against Iran on 28 February 2026, making every result more than a sporting line in the standings. In that setting, a point against New Zealand offered Iran relief, while New Zealand was left to absorb a draw that felt more like a missed opportunity than a breakthrough.

U.S. Department of State from United States via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Los Angeles Stadium gave the fixture an added scale. FIFA described it as the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers and as a concert venue for Taylor Swift, BTS and Ed Sheeran. On this night, though, the stadium belonged to a World Cup opener that produced drama, political tension and a result that left New Zealand searching for what slipped away.