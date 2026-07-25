Iran-U.S. ceasefire unravels as strikes and violations mount

Strikes, postponed talks and Trump’s threat to resume bombing have left the 14-point Iran-U.S. ceasefire in tatters, despite ships still moving through Hormuz.

The ceasefire framework meant to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, ease sanctions and buy 60 days for a final nuclear deal has been battered by strikes, postponed talks and public threats from both sides. Senior U.S. officials dictated the 14-point memorandum of understanding and described it as a temporary arrangement, not a peace treaty, but nearly every major piece of it has come under strain.

The agreement said Iran would never have a nuclear weapon, included sanctions relief and referred to a $300 billion fund for Iran’s reconstruction and economic development. It also was supposed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and create a 60-day window for negotiations in Switzerland. Instead, those talks were postponed, and at least 10 commercial vessels were still transiting the waterway during the tense period, a sign that shipping continued even as the political deal around it frayed.

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The first public rupture came on May 5, when Iran accused the United States of violating the fragile ceasefire after Donald Trump ordered the U.S. Navy to ensure the safe passage of commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump later stressed that the U.S.-Iran agreement was not final and warned that American bombing could resume if Iran did not “behave.” By May 26, U.S. strikes, Iranian drone and missile incidents and renewed tit-for-tat attacks had further destabilized the arrangement, even as U.S. Central Command insisted the ceasefire remained in place amid negotiations.

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The breakdown widened on July 9, when the United States and Iran traded more strikes after Trump said the ceasefire was “over.” Iran then condemned new U.S. air strikes as a “gross violation” of the ceasefire, and Iran’s top negotiator said the country was ready for war while peace talks continued. The 14-point memo was meant to hold the line between confrontation and diplomacy; instead, the line has been repeatedly crossed, leaving the risk of a broader U.S.-Iran conflict higher with each new strike.