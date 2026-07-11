Iran, US clash over Strait of Hormuz as shipping stalls

Trump threatened Iran overnight as Tehran called for revenge, while Hormuz traffic fell to 22 crossings and 6,000 seafarers were left stranded.

Donald Trump threatened Iran in an overnight post after Tehran’s supreme leader issued a new message calling for revenge, sharpening a confrontation that has already pushed shipping in the Strait of Hormuz to a near-standstill. Renewed hostilities on July 9 left around 6,000 seafarers stranded aboard hundreds of vessels, while MarineTraffic and Kpler logged 22 verified crossings through the monitored strait zone that day, down from 30 the day before.

Attacks on innocent seafarers or civilian shipping are never justified and freedom of navigation must be respected, the International Maritime Organization said. Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said the crisis was having a “very negative effect” on seafarers and shipping.

In Muscat, Oman and Iran discussed “appropriate mechanisms” for safe passage of vessels, and other talks between the two countries centered on “smooth passage” through the strait. At the same time, Iranian officials privately told Trump advisers they had made a mistake in shooting at commercial ships and wanted to keep talking, even as Trump called Iran’s leaders “scum” and “evil” after the latest escalation.

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The United States backed a draft Security Council resolution to defend freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and the text calls on Iran to cease attacks, mining and tolling. Draft resolution S/2026/273 says recurring attacks and threats near the strait have disrupted maritime security, global trade, energy security, supply chains and the global economy since February 28. In May, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it was unacceptable for ships to have to coordinate with Iran or pay a toll to transit the waterway.

The latest flare-up followed attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. strikes that followed.