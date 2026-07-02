Iran-US talks pause for funeral, progress reported in Doha

Indirect U.S.-Iran talks in Doha paused for Khamenei’s funeral as negotiators said they made “positive progress” on Hormuz shipping and frozen funds.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States paused in Doha after two days of discussions on maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and the release of frozen Iranian funds, as the diplomatic track was pushed aside for funeral processions for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said the next round would come after the burial, scheduled for July 9.

The halt comes after weeks of conflict that have unsettled the Middle East and sharpened fears over shipping and oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints. Iran warned oil tankers in the strait to use approved routes or face a “forceful response,” a reminder that the talks are unfolding under pressure from both security risks and economic leverage.

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The negotiations in Doha were indirect rather than face-to-face, with Qatar serving as mediator and Pakistani involvement also reported. Several accounts of the session said the main subjects were the movement of commercial vessels through the strait and the unfreezing of Iranian funds, while the nuclear issue was not addressed in this round. That omission leaves the most contentious file untouched even as the sides test whether narrower arrangements can hold.

Donald Trump and the mediators said there had been progress, and several reports described the outcome as “positive progress.” Other accounts said the Doha meeting ended without a breakthrough on a lasting peace, underscoring how limited the gains remain. For now, the pause appears to change the leverage more than the calendar: Iran gets time to manage a high-profile funeral and the internal politics that follow, while Washington and its partners can gauge whether pressure on shipping lanes is forcing Tehran toward practical concessions.

Mahmoud Hosseini via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The funeral also adds a leadership dimension to the negotiations. With Khamenei due to be buried on July 9, the period around the ceremonies could shape the tone and authority of Iran’s next moves, especially if hard-line factions seek to frame the talks as a test of resolve. The next round, expected after the processions end, will show whether the Doha formula can move beyond shipping arrangements and funds into the deeper disputes that still block a broader deal.