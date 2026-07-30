Iran vows to punish U.S. after heavy overnight strikes on IRGC targets

Iran vowed to “punish the aggressor today” after U.S. strikes hit dozens of IRGC targets, raising the risk of attacks on troops and shipping lanes.

Iran vowed to “punish the aggressor today” after the U.S. military completed a heavy wave of overnight strikes that U.S. Central Command said hit dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets. The exchange marked a sharper test of how far each side is willing to go, with the latest U.S. attack framed as a response to an attempted Iranian strike on American forces based in the Middle East.

Reuters reported on July 30, 2026, that the U.S. military said it had completed its latest strikes on Iran, adding to a run of raids that had already stretched through the 10th, 12th and 13th consecutive nights in earlier updates. NBC News said the latest round followed a surprise Iranian attack on U.S. forces, after earlier Iranian retaliation had already reached U.S. military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain.

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The conflict has widened well beyond a bilateral exchange of fire. The Congressional Research Service said U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, 2026, sparked a regional conflict that spread across several countries and severely disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. That choke point remains the clearest escalation marker in the current cycle: if Iran tries to close or choke off shipping, the fight would move from a series of military strikes into a broader crisis affecting Gulf trade and global energy routes.

Source: Sarallah Ankouti via Openverse (CC BY 4.0)

The human cost has also mounted. France 24 reported on July 30 that a U.S. attack on Qeshm Island killed three people, including a two-year-old child. ABC News reported that 17 U.S. service members had been killed since the war in Iran began, underscoring that the retaliation cycle has already crossed from warnings into lethal attacks on American personnel.

Photo by Sean P. Twomey

The immediate question is whether either side is signaling a ceiling. CENTCOM said its latest strikes were in response to an attempted Iranian attack, suggesting Washington was still calibrating its response rather than opening a full-scale campaign. Iran’s promise to punish the United States points the other way, toward more attacks on U.S. positions, allied bases, or shipping routes unless one side steps back first.