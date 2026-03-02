Congress Focuses on Iran War Powers, DHS Funding Bills

Lawmakers turn their attention to the Iran War Powers Resolution and Department of Homeland Security funding, setting the stage for pivotal debates on Capitol Hill.

Congress returns to a packed agenda this week, with lawmakers gearing up for high-stakes debates over the Iran War Powers Resolution and the funding of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Both issues are expected to shape legislative priorities and test partisan lines in the coming days.

Iran War Powers Resolution in the Spotlight

At the center of this week’s congressional business is the Iran War Powers Resolution, H.Res.21, which seeks to address the scope of presidential authority in deploying military force against Iran. The measure has reignited debate over Congress’s role in authorizing military action, a discussion that has persisted since the original War Powers Resolution of 1973.

The proposed resolution could require the president to seek explicit congressional approval for significant military engagements involving Iran.

Supporters argue this is a necessary check on executive power, while opponents caution it could limit the president’s ability to respond swiftly to security threats.

Legislative text and procedural history for H.Res.21 can be reviewed in detail on the official congressional record.

Debate over the War Powers Resolution highlights ongoing tensions between the legislative and executive branches. Recent reports from the Congressional Research Service note that compliance with war powers statutes remains a contentious issue, with previous administrations often asserting broad authority under the Constitution.

DHS Funding Bill Faces Key Votes

Alongside the Iran debate, Congress will consider appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security, a move critical for agency operations ranging from border security to disaster response. The Congressional Appropriations Table for Fiscal Year 2024 shows that the DHS budget typically comprises a significant share of discretionary spending, with funding decisions impacting a broad range of national security programs.

The DHS Budget in Brief outlines priorities including immigration enforcement, cybersecurity, and emergency management. The Congressional Budget Office has released a cost estimate analyzing the budgetary effects of the proposed DHS funding bill.

Key programs facing review include border wall construction, FEMA disaster relief, and investments in technology for security screening.

Failure to approve a DHS funding bill could lead to partial agency shutdowns, disrupting vital services and affecting thousands of federal employees.

Political Dynamics and Next Steps

Both the Iran War Powers Resolution and DHS funding are expected to spark intense debate across party lines. With national security on the line, lawmakers will have to navigate differing views on executive authority, fiscal priorities, and America’s role overseas.

Democratic leaders have signaled support for robust congressional oversight on war powers, while many Republicans express concern over constraints on the president.

Appropriations for DHS, meanwhile, may hinge on negotiations over border security provisions and overall spending levels.

As the week unfolds, the outcome of these measures will shape the legislative agenda for months to come. For readers seeking additional details, full bill texts and legislative histories are available at the official GovInfo portal.

Looking Ahead

The convergence of war powers and homeland security funding on the congressional calendar underscores the complexity and urgency of national security policymaking. The decisions legislators make this week will have lasting implications for the balance of power in government and the effectiveness of agencies charged with protecting the nation.